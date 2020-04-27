Sreesanth Heaps High Praise on Arjun Tendulkar, Says He Will Play for India

Arjun Tendulkar and S Sreesanth (Photo Credits: File Image, Facebook)

S Sreesanth who made his debut for India in 2005 and has represented the national side in all three formats of the game. The 37-year-old has now heaped high praise on Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, as he believes that the 20-year-old has what it takes to make it into the big leagues and play for India one day. Arjun is a left-arm pacer and is learning his trait in Mumbai and last year made his debut for Aakash Tigers in the city's T20 League. Sreesanth Calls Sachin Tendulkar ‘The Real God of Cricket’.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his birthday a couple of days back and several personalities around the world including Sreesanth wished the master blaster on his special day. The cricketing great thanked everyone for the wishes and in return, the former pacer expressed his gratitude towards the batting legend. The speedster also praised Sachin’s son stating that he will represent the country in the near future. S Sreesanth Joins Chorus, Chides Shoaib Akhtar’s Comment on India-Pakistan Bilateral Series to Raise Funds in Fight Against COVID-19.

‘Thanks a lot Sachin Paaji..u made my day, great to hear from you..love and warm regds to all at home..nd great to c Arjun doing well ..he is got a brilliant action nd great rhythm..he will surly play for India’ the pacer replied to Sachin Tendulkar's tweet.

See Sreesanth's Tweet

Thanks a lot Sachin Paaji..u made my day, great to hear from you..love and warm regds to all at home..nd great to c Arjun doing well ..he is got a brilliant action nd great rhythm..he will surly play for 🇮🇳✌🏻🤗🤗🤗 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) April 27, 2020

Sreesanth played in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20I matches for India and was one of the country’s go-to- bowlers in his prime. The 37-year-old was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winning squad and also played a crucial role in those tournaments.

Unlike his father, Arjun Tendulkar has all the resources to become of the top fast bowlers in the country. The youngster is a capable bowler and has the ability to generate late swing at a significant age. He is also a handy batsman down the order as he possesses the talent to clear the park if required.