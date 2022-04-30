Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 1, 2022 (Sunday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the previous face-off, Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batters prevailed over Chennai Super Kings and sealed the match by 8 wickets and 14 balls remaining. SRH are on the fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table after winning five out of eight matches in IPL 2022 so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous match by five wickets to Gujarat Titans (GT) after five consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also played eight matches so far and were able to win just two matches so far. CSK played their last match against PBKS, and lost in a close encounter by just 11 runs.

SRH vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH), MS Dhoni (CSK) can be taken as our Wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SRH vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravendra Jadeja (CSK), Aiden Markram (SRH) could be our all-rounders. SRH vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 46.

SRH vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umran Malik (SRH), T. Natarajan (SRH), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK) are our Dream11 Fantasy bowlers.

SRH vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), MS Dhoni (CSK), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Ravendra Jadeja (CSK), Aiden Markram (SRH) , Umran Malik (SRH), T. Natarajan (SRH), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK).

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Umran Malik (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

