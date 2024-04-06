It was a perfect day in the office for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they completely outclassed Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Pat Cummins and his team were clinical with the ball as they restricted the defending champions to 166/5 before chasing down the target with 11 balls to spare. With this result, Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered their second win of the tournament with both wins coming at home. The story is the opposite for the Chennai Super Kings, who have succumbed to back-to-back defeats this season and need a lot of work before their next match. Cummins won the toss and chose to field first, a decision which was justified by his bowlers. Chennai Super Kings did look good with the bat, but in patches in the first phase of the game. Fan Forced to Stand and Watch SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Due to Confusion Over 'Missing Seat' at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (See Post).

Shivam Dube was the best CSK batter in this match. On a track where the others from his team failed to connect the big shots and clear the field, Dube did that with ease and slammed 45 runs off just 24 deliveries, a knock which included two fours and four big sixes. As long as he was out in the middle, it seemed that CSK were staring at a very big total. But Cummins removed him in the 14th over of the innings and that seemed to put the brakes on CSK's scoring, as the visitors could only manage 46 runs in the remaining overs. Ravindra Jadeja (31 off 23) and Daryl Mitchell (13 off 11) failed to time the ball as well as Dube did and CSK found themselves with atleast 20-30 runs short.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a flying start in the run chase courtesy of Abhishek Sharma, who continued his fine form this season. The southpaw struck 37 runs off only 12 balls including 27 runs in one over and his knock gave a massive boost SRH's pursuit of the total. Aiden Markram scored a 36-ball 50 while Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (14*) performed the finishing act for the home side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Throw Hits Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins Opts Not to Appeal for 'Obstructing the Field' Dismissal During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Abhishek Sharma's strike rate this season (217.56) is the best by a player having faced a minimum of 50 balls

#Pat Cummins took his 50th IPL wicket

#T Natarajan also completed 50 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad

#Aiden Markram scored his fifth half-century in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on a high after this win, will look to maintain this momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 9. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will look to bounce back when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders at home on April 8.

