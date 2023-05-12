In match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 13, 2023, Saturday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, both Lucknow and Hyderabad are looking to enter the playoffs of IPL 2023. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their IPL 2023 campaign is not going smoothly as they expected. The 2016 IPL winners after playing 11 matches are lying in the ninth spot with eight points in hand, managing to triumph in just four games. The Aiden Markram-led team in their last match sprung a surprise when they beat 2022 IPL finalists, Rajasthan Royals (RR), to record their fourth win of the season. With the win, they managed to keep their dreams of reaching the playoffs alive. IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is Perfect Replacement for Dwayne Bravo, Says Irfan Pathan.

The match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan saw Rajasthan putting on a mammoth total of 214 on account of brilliant knocks from Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66). Hyderabad bowlers failed to perform their natural duties as Rajasthan reached a colossal total. Chasing 215, batters Abhishek Sharma (55) and Rahul Tripathi (47) came good with the bat to help Hyderabad chase down the target with few headaches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on the other hand, still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs with some games remaining in hand. After playing 11 matches, the KL Rahul-less unit is sitting in the fifth place with five wins and five losses in hand. LSG in their previous fixture, in the absence of injured and regular captain KL Rahul, slumped to a huge loss against defending IPL Champions Gujarat Titans.

Batting first, Gujarat on account of Shubman Gill’s 94 and Wriddhiman Saha’s 81 put up a gigantic 227 runs on board. With key pacer Mark Wood injured, Lucknow fell short of quality bowlers who could bag crucial wickets. In response, Lucknow start off well but once in-form Kyle Mayers (70) and incoming batter Quinton de Kock (48) got out things went downhill as Gujarat won the match by 56 runs. Shimron Hetmyer Takes Sensational Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Jason Roy During KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Two matches have been played between Hyderabad and Lucknow with Lucknow winning both times.

SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Glenn Phillips (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Glenn Phillips vs Avesh Khan and Kyle Mayers vs Umran Malik are two key mini battles to watch out for. IPL 2023: ‘Never Thought That I Will Get Here’, Says Yuzvendra Chahal on Becoming Leading Wicket-Taker.

SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai, on May 13 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 in India.

SRH vs LSG Match Number 58 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

