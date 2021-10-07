Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would aim to end their IPL 2021 campaign on a high as they plan on unsettling defending champs Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai Indians need to win anyhow to stay alive in the hunt for the fourth spot in the playoffs this season. Their UAE leg of IPL 2021 did not start well but a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals two days ago, gave them a world of hope that somehow, the last gasp can get them through. It would be very interesting to see how things fare out as the league stage games are slowly coming to an end and competition is getting more intense than ever. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

With a spot at the playoffs at stake, Mumbai Indians need to win by a huge margin to go through and their fate also depends on the results of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash. Hyderabad have looked very good in their last two matches and they have also defeated already qualified Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring game. So that would give them a lot of confidence for this match. SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Abu Dhabi weather:

Expected weather in Abu Dhabi at the time of SRH vs MI clash (Source: Accuweather)

The weather seems to be a pleasant one for playing cricket and the sky is expected to be clear, with no rain interruptions in the match. The temperature, according to the forecast, would be around 32-33 degrees celsius.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch would be a good batting surface and batsmen would find value for their shots once the ball goes past the infield, especially during the powerplay. The outfield is quick but dew might come into the play, since it is an evening game. A first-innings total of around 170-175 would be a competitive one on this ground.

