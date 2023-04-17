In match number 25 of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18, Tuesday. Both teams are coming on the back of a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous fixture. After struggling to find win in their first two matches, both the teams have managed to put an end to their losing stream. On one hand, Sunrisers are coming on the back of consecutive wins against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR. Their batters in their last match were in sublime form, whereas their bowlers too were able to find their rhythm back. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, ended their losing streak with a win against Delhi Capitals and continued their winning form with another win against Kolkata. Their last game against Kolkata saw Ishan Kishan and SuryaKumar Yadav finally finding form at the right time. Although, bowling is still a concern that needs to be resolved, however, Riley Meredith’s clinical spell against KKR acts as a confidence booster ahead of the important clash against Hyderabad. IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj’s Word of Advice Helped to Boost My Confidence During the Match, Says RCB’s Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Rajiv Gandhi Internation Stadium during SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Clash. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Aiden Markram and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between SRH and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 25-38 degrees Celsius. IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Completes 3,000 Runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between SRH and MI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is towards the slower end. As the match progresses, the role of spinners will become bigger since the ball will be gripping off the surface. Scoring runs will get easier after settling down.

