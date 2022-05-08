Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a fine win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 match 54. Set 193 runs to win, SRH were bundled out for just 125 runs in 19.2 overs with Wanindu Hasaranga scalping 5/18. Following the 67-run victory over SRH, RCB have now moved to fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Wanindu Hasaranga’s Five-Wicket Haul Dumps SRH to Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL 2022, RCB in Top Four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad never got going in their chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma were both out for ducks. A fifty-run stand between Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi then brought some stability to SRH's chase. However, SRH lost their way soon after with wickets tumbling in the middle-order. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights from SRH vs RCB match: IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

# Virat Kohli was out for sixth golden duck in his IPL career.

# This was Kohli's third golden duck of the season.

# Faf du Plessis scored his IPL career's 25th half-century.

# Dinesh Karthik scored at a strike-rate of 375, the highest by an Indian batter in IPL (minimum 30 runs).

# This was only the second instance of an opener scoring 50+ in IPL match with other opener out for duck.

# Kohli was out for second golden duck against SRH in IPL 2022.

# Wanindu Hasaranga registered his best figures (5/18) in IPL.

# Hasaranga surpasses Mitchell Starc's tally for taking most wickets for RCB in an IPL season as an overseas.

# Hasaranga is now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

# Hasaranga's 5/18 today is the 2nd best bowling figures by a RCB bowler in IPL history.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore after opting to bat first posted 192 for three in their allotted 20 over. Despite Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings, RCB went on to post a massive total thanks to captain Faf du Plessis’ half-century. Faf scored unbeaten 73 off 50 balls and he was given good company by Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 off 38 balls. The duo added valuable 105-run stand for the second wicket. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik chipped in with unbeaten 30 off eight balls.

