With new hopes and rejuvenated ambitions, Sunrisers Hyderabad start their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals during the second double header day. The day clash will be hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to complete the incomplete business as they lost the last season's final after having a great season. Fans will be hoping for some competitive cricket between the teams as both teams have changed their look are made themselves well prepared with T20 armoury. 'Let's Go Delhi' Rishabh Pant Watches LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match, Shares Picture on Instagram Story.

In the IPL 2023, already one game have been decided through the DLS method. The PBKS vs KKR match at the PCA Stadium has been washed four overs before the finish of the game and had to decided through the DLS method's application. Fans, legitimately are worried about the fate of the SRH vs RR game especially those, who would travel to the stadium to watch live action. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might play out in this clash.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected weather in Hyderabad during SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Source: Accuweather)

Unlike the PBKS vs KKR game, the forecasts are exciting for the fans for April 2 (Sunday) in Hyderabad. There is only 7% chances of rain during the day at Hyderabad and 6% during the night. The humidity will be 47% during the day and rise to 60% at night. Although the sky will remain partly cloudy, it is also predicted it will clear out in the night. Temperature of Hyderabad will range between 35° Celcius during the day and fall to 22° Celsius at night. Khaleel Ahmed Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler to Take 50 IPL Wickets, Achieves Feat During LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch at Hyderabad is well-reputed for being a high scoring ground and the average scores in first innings has been 196 while the average 2nd innings total is 198. The pitch doesn't have much pace and it can bring the spinners into play if there is no dew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).