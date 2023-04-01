Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rajasthan Royals as both sides open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be in charge of the SRH side in absence of Aiden Markam, who will join the squad after the conclusion of South Africa vs Netherlands One-Day International (ODI) series. Sanju Samson, on the other hand, will lead the Rajasthan Royals, who finished as runners-up last season. Both sides apparently will be looking to get off to a perfect start. Balls Flying All Over! Virat Kohli's Shots in Training Makes RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Cautious During IPL 2023 Interview (Watch Video).

Given the team balance, Rajasthan Royals start as favourites. However, a new-look Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to blaze all guns. The addition of Harry Brook can turn out to be a great addition for the Hyderabad-based franchise. The young batter is known for superlative hitting and that could provide SRH with the much-needed impetus.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The two teams have faced each other in 16 matches. Interestingly, the head-to-head record between the two sides is levelled at eight each. So, both teams will be looking to take a lead.

SRH vs RR Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Rahul Tripathi (SRH) Umran Malik (SRH) Jos Buttler (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) Harry Brook (RR)

SRH vs RR Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

It will be interesting to see how Umran Malik bowls against Jos Buttler. Apart from it, Harry Brook vs Yuzvendra Chahal could be another interesting mini-battle to watch out for.

SRH vs RR Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match number 4 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 02 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

SRH vs RR Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs RR Match Number 4 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs RR Match Number 4 in India.

SRH vs RR Match Number 4 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

SRH Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

