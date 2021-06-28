An official investigation has been launched by Sri Lanka cricket against Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella, after the duo breached the bio-bubble and were spotted roaming in a marketplace, during Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of England. In a video that went viral on social media, the duo were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the third T20I, where Sri Lanka suffered a heavy 89-run defeat. The island nation suffered a 0-3 loss whitewash with this defeat and this was their fifth straight T20 series loss since October 2020. ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021

Both Mendis and Dickwella were part of Sri Lanka's squad that played against England in the third T20I. A Sri Lankan fan posted the video on social media.

Check the video here:

Sri Lanka Cricket chief Shammi Silva, while reacting to the video, said, "An investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct." It is yet to be confirmed whether there has been a breach or not. A third player alongside Dickwella and Mendis had reportedly stepped out, although he wasn't seen in the video.

The players would be sent into immediate isolation if it confirmed that there was a breach in the bio-bubble. Thus, they would then sit out of the first two ODIs against England. Additionally, the players might face penalties levied by the SLC, due to their irresponsible behaviour.

The Sri Lankan team are already under a lot of criticism following their poor show in the T20Is. It would undoubtedly be a big challenge for them to outsmart England in the ODI series, the first of which gets underway at the Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).