Afghanistan cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka continues with a three-game ODI series with the first match this afternoon at Pallekele. The one-off test match was not much of a contest for the hosts as they won easily. The white ball cricket often brings the best of Afghanistan as we have seen in the past. They did well in the recently concluded World Cup in India and will now look to build on to it with some consistency in terms of results. The pitch at Pallekele will be difficult to bat on and there is a high chance of a low-scoring encounter. NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024: Rohit Paudel Shines As Nepal Defeat Canada by Seven Runs.

Sri Lanka will be banking on their spin twin, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, to come up with the goods against Afghanistan. Dilshan Madhushanka has done well with the new ball and remains the leader of their pace attack. In terms of batting, skipper Kusal Mendis has been inconsistent but if he gets going, there are not many attacks in world cricket that can stop him.

Rashid Khan is not available for Afghanistan as he continues his recovery post-surgery. Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Fazalhaq Farooqi are integral parts of the ODI team and the trio will have a key role to play today. Mujeeb ur Rahman should enjoy playing in these conditions given the turn available for spinners.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, February 09. The SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla, Sri Lanka and has a scheduled start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka Squad for Afghanistan ODIs Announced: Former Skipper Dasun Shanaka Left Out, Kusal Mendis Named Captain.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2024 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI 2024 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel for English commentary.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2024 Match?

The 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be streamed online as well and fans can watch the live stream on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Sri Lanka should dominate this game and secure an easy win here, on the way to establishing an early lead.

