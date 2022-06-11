With the series already sealed, Sri Lanka and Australia face off against each other in the third and final T20I game. The SL vs AUS 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Bhanuka Rajapaksa Recalled to Sri Lanka’s ODI Squad for Series Against Australia.

Australia have been the superior team so far and have dominated the hosts, leading the series 2-0. The Aaron Finch-led side will be hoping to continue that momentum and register a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have failed to perform up to the expectations but have a chance to show their quality and get one over the defending world champions.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022?

The SL vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022 takes place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). The T20I match has a start time of 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 3rd T20I 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 3rd T20I will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS.

