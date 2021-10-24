Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 fixture of Group 1. Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa displayed sensational power-hitting as the duo guided the Lankans to their highest successful run chase at World T20s after the game looked to be slipping away from them. Meanwhile, here are stat highlights from SL vs BAN, T20 WC 2021 clash. SL vs BAN Highlights Of T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were given a steady start by the openers which was then capitalised on by Naim Shaikh and Mushfiqur Rahim as the duo scored half-centuries each, taking their team to a competitive score. While chasing, Sri Lanka lost early wickets but a sensational partnership between Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took them over the line in the high-scoring encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: Sri Lanka Overtake Australia After Win Over Bangladesh.

# This was the first T20I game between the team's since March 2018

# This was Sri Lanka's highest run chase at T20 World Cups

# Naim Shaikh scored his 4th T20I fifty

# Mushfiqur Rahim scores his first half-century at T20 World Cups

# Shakib Al Hasan (41) became the leading wicket-taker at T20 World Cups

# Charith Asalanka scored his first fifty in a T20 World Cup game

# Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored his second T20I fifty

With this win, Sri Lanka have overtaken Australia in the points table. Both sides will be turning their attention towards their next game as Sri Lanka take on Australia while Bangladesh face off against West Indies.

