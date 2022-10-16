Asian champions Sri Lanka face a little hurdle to qualify for Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka is among the eight teams out of which four will advance to next round of T20 World Cup 2022 to play along side sides that have already qualified. In their first challenge, Sri Lanka face Namibia in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs NAM live streaming online and TV telecast details then you can scroll down for all the information. Sri Lanka vs Namibia Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs NAM Cricket Match in Geelong.

Sri Lanka is expected to move to the Super 12 round but the Dasun Shanaka-led side will be in no mood to take things easy. Having won the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka are one of the drake's horses to win the T20 World Cup. Namibia, on the other hand, will be looking to make an impact as they feature in their second consecutive T20 World Cup.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The SL vs NAM game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST. SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Namibia Cricket Match in Geelong.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SL vs NAM match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

