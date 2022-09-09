Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the dress rehearsal of the Asia Cup final with both teams looking to test their combinations ahead of the big match. Both these teams did not start the group phase on the best of notes but victories over India and Afghanistan saw them qualify for the finals. Sri Lanka in particular is a team that is doing well with each passing game and the morale of the squad is sky high. Pakistan almost lost the contest against Afghanistan but there is a belief in their team that they can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Sri Lanka versus Pakistan will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Soars to Top Spot of Leading Run-Scorers, Mohammad Rizwan on Second Spot

Opener Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been scoring at a quick run rate for Sri Lanka in the powerplays. The duo's batting performance is a key for Sri Lanka due to their good starts, the middle-order players have not had much pressure coming their way. Dasun Shanaka is the finisher on this team and being the captain of this side, he has led by example. The bowling department may not have the big names barring Wanindu Hasaranga but they have been effective.

Pakistan have a brilliant bowling attack led by their pace attack of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Hasnain. Shadab Khan has been instrumental in Pakistan's assertive performance in the Super 4 as he has contributed with both bat and bowl. Babar Azam has been woefully out of form in the tournament and that is a cause of concern. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed will need to step up once again to get the runs.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 09, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV. The IND vs AFG Super 4 Asia Cup cricket match will be telecast on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of SL vs PAK T20 cricket match.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Toss will play an important role again and the one who bats second holds the edge in the clash.

