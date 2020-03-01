Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs WI on TV With Match Time in India

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (Photo Credits: Twitter/OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka and West Indies take on each other in the third and last One-Day International (ODI). Hosts Sri Lanka have already won the three-match series and now will be looking to perform whitewash against West Indies. The visitors will have to play for pride now and hope for a consolation victory. Meanwhile, for SL vs WI 3rd ODI 2020 live streaming online details, you can scroll down. Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates.

After a closely fought win in the opening match of the series, Sri Lanka registered a convincing win in the second ODI. The one-wicket victory in the first ODI was followed by a compressive 161-run win. Both the teams are expected to make some changes going into the last ODI.

When to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The third ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. SL vs WI 3rd ODI will be played on March 01 (Sunday) and will start at 2:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and local time as well.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sony Pictures Networks Sports holds the broadcast rights of West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. So, cricket fans can catch the live telecast of SL vs WI 3rd ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2020?

With Sony Pictures Networks Sports holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLiv. The SL vs WI live streaming will be provided on SonyLiv’s mobile application and official website. Jio users will get free live streaming of the match on Jio TV mobile application. We at LatestLY will provide the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of SL vs WI 3rd ODI here.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara.