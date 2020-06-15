Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 07:53 PM IST
A+
A-
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly two of the best batsman in the modern era and they also share a history together. From getting involved in verbal battles on the field to Kohli saving Smith from crowd's booing, the two batting greats have come a long way. Recently, the Australian star organized a Q/A session on Instagram and unsurprisingly, he received a question related to the Indian captain. A fan wrote 'One Word to describe Kohli.' Well, the top-ranked Test batsman certainly chose the perfect term for his Indian counterpart as he called him a 'freak.' Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post).

Kohli is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman while he placed at the second spot in the Test batting rankings. The Indian star is way ahead of Smith in limited-overs cricket. However, one can say that Smith has an edge over Kohli in the longest format of the game. Fans will get to see the Smith vs Kohli saga during India’s 2020-21 Tour of Australia where both the batsman will aim to get better of each other and guide their side over the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at Smith’s remarks over Kohli. Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir.

Screenshot of Steve Smith's Instagram Story:

Steve Smith's Remark Over Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India have fond memories of their last tour of Australia where they won the ODI and Test series by the margin of 2-1 while the T20I series was tied 1-1. However, not to forget the fact that the home side didn’t have the services of David Warner and Smith. So, Australia will look to redeem themselves while Virat Kohli and Co will aim to replicate their heroics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia India vs Australia Steve Smith Steve Smith Instagram Steve Smith Twitter Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
You might also like
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir
Cricket

Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir
This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Helped India Defeat Bangladesh in Second Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Helped India Defeat Bangladesh in Second Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Virat Kohli Completes 10 Years in T20I Cricket, Fans Trend #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is on Twitter
Cricket

Virat Kohli Completes 10 Years in T20I Cricket, Fans Trend #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is on Twitter
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement