Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly two of the best batsman in the modern era and they also share a history together. From getting involved in verbal battles on the field to Kohli saving Smith from crowd's booing, the two batting greats have come a long way. Recently, the Australian star organized a Q/A session on Instagram and unsurprisingly, he received a question related to the Indian captain. A fan wrote 'One Word to describe Kohli.' Well, the top-ranked Test batsman certainly chose the perfect term for his Indian counterpart as he called him a 'freak.' Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post).

Kohli is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman while he placed at the second spot in the Test batting rankings. The Indian star is way ahead of Smith in limited-overs cricket. However, one can say that Smith has an edge over Kohli in the longest format of the game. Fans will get to see the Smith vs Kohli saga during India’s 2020-21 Tour of Australia where both the batsman will aim to get better of each other and guide their side over the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at Smith’s remarks over Kohli. Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir.

Screenshot of Steve Smith's Instagram Story:

Steve Smith's Remark Over Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India have fond memories of their last tour of Australia where they won the ODI and Test series by the margin of 2-1 while the T20I series was tied 1-1. However, not to forget the fact that the home side didn’t have the services of David Warner and Smith. So, Australia will look to redeem themselves while Virat Kohli and Co will aim to replicate their heroics.

