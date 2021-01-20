Steve Smith has been reportedly released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions. The Australian has been a part of the RR squad since 2019. The 31-year-old led the team during IPL 2020 but failed to impress both as a batsman and as a captain as the inaugural champions finished at the bottom of the points table, winning six of their 14 games. Suresh Raina Reportedly Retained by Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Rajasthan Royals have let go of Steve Smith and will have a new captain for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. It is understood that the Australians weak impact as a batsman and leader played a huge part in the franchise coming to this particular decision.

Rajasthan Royals have released their captain Steven Smith! Which team should go for him at the IPL 2021 auction? LIVE updates: https://t.co/SOBRKVl3Zn pic.twitter.com/uD4SO95kvd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 20, 2021

Steve Smith had an underwhelming IPL 2020, the Australian scored 311 runs in 14 matches with a strike-rate of over 131 including three half-centuries. The Australian was very much inconsistent in his performances, which was reflected through the results of his team.

With the release of Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals will be moving to their third captain in three seasons, Ajinkya Rahane led the team during IPL 2019 but his duties were taken over by Steve Smith after losing six out of the first eight games.

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to make a huge impact in the competition since winning the trophy in the inaugural edition. RR have managed to qualify for the payoffs thrice since and have finished as the bottom two sides in the previous two seasons. The franchise will be hopeful that the new captain could end this barren run.

