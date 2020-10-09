Riding on an all-round show, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs to go back at the top of Dream Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table. Chasing 185 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Men in Pink never looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Sanju Samson (5), Jos Buttler (13) and Steve Smith (5) departed without making significant contributions, putting DC on the driver’s seat. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 34 runs, but his below-100 strike rate didn’t help the team either. Rahul Tewatia indeed played some big shots in the end overs, but his efforts could only minimize the margin of defeat. Fans weren’t pleased with Rajasthan Royals’ performance as they brutally trolled Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and others. RR vs DC Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision proved to be decent one as Delhi Capitals lost three wickets inside the powerplay overs. They, in fact, never formed a substantial partnership throughout the innings. Despite that, however, the scoring rate was never on the lower side. Shimron Hetmyer (45) and Marcus Stoinis (39) played significant knocks while Axar Patel played a quick-fire 17-run cameo in the death overs. As a result, DC piled up 184/8 in the first innings which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted after the game. Rishabh Pant Trolled With Funny Memes After Terribly Getting Run-Out.

Two-Innings Wonder!!

#MIvRR Sanju Samson after 2 wonderful innings every IPL pic.twitter.com/zdQu74Akki — Abhinandan (@abhinandan195) October 6, 2020

Krunal Pandya Is Everywhere!!

Magic Didn't Work in Sharjah!!

#RRvDC #IPL2020 When samson and smith fail to score in sharjah also . pic.twitter.com/cNq7zh7j64 — Gautam (@Gtm_makeUlaugh) October 9, 2020

More Memes!!

Astonishing Dip In Form!!

Story of Rajasthan Royals in #IPL2020 Can they bring back Ajinkya Rahane in mid season transfer? Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Jaiswal & other batsman far too inconsistent this season!#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/lfKuYNV4kZ — Kanchan Malhotra (@JaaSimranJaaaa) October 9, 2020

Its A Meme Fest Here!!

Hilarious!!

Gautam Gambhir Dragged!!

Gautam Gambhir after yet another Samson failure pic.twitter.com/aIAZjnAQBl — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) October 9, 2020

Last One!!

Sanju Samson gets out for 5(9) at Sharjah.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/aBYGl6VraW — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 9, 2020

With this, Delhi Capitals advance to the pinnacle of the IPL 2020 team standings and are just a few steps away from securing a berth in the playoffs. They will next meet Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 11. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals remain at the seventh position and must go back to the winning ways soon. Their next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 11 at the Dubai International Stadium.

