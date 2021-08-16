Stuart Broad has added his two cents to Virat Kohli's swearing at James Anderson incident. So here's exactly what happened. On day four, of the second Test match between India and England, the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was seen blasting out at James Anderson while the bowler walked back to his bowling mark. Kohli was heard saying, "This pitch you are running here, this isn't your backyard." Now, Stuart Broad who has been ruled out due to an injury had something to say about this incident on social media.'This Isn’t Your Backyard' Virat Kohli to James Anderson As They Engage in War of Words at Lord’s on Day 4 of Second Test (Watch Video)

Stuart Broad shared this video on his social media and highlighted James Anderson's supremacy at the Lord's. "The Lord’s honours board suggests it’s as close to Jimmy’s backyard as Jimmy’s actual backyard. Love the fire but that language will have him in trouble," wrote Broad. Now, this tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Tweet:

The verbal battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NolXUD5nmr — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 15, 2021

Talking about India in the second innings, the scoreboard reads 161/6. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 45 runs and Ajinkya Rahane added 61 runs to the tally. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made way to the pavilion on 5 and 21 runs respectively. Virat Kohli's disastrous outing with the bat continued as he made way to the pavilion on the score of 20. As of now, we have Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma batting for India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).