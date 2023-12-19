Despite all the big money picks in the IPL auction over the years, the most value that has been added to the IPL teams that went to be successful has been by uncapped Indian players who fill in the underrated but important roles in the squad and deliver, eventually adding up much more value collectively then the big names around them. From Hardik Pandya to Rinku Singh, there has been very names that has made it big despite being an unknown name starting from the IPL. One of them can be Shubham Dubey who got picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 auction for a whooping 5.8 crore. Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2024: Shubham Dubey Sold to RR for INR 5.80 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Rajasthan Royals are a side who has struggled with their middle and lower order batting over the years. Despite having big names, a few of them have failed to deliver at the right moment and RR has struggled to find success because of it. They are now looking to invest in Shubham Dubey, who can add value in that role.

Subham Dubey Quick Facts

#Subham Dubey was born in Yavatmal, Maharashtra on August 27, 1994

#The exciting cricketer is known for his high intent batting in the domestic cricket and finishing games.

# Subham Dubey plays for Vidarbha in Domestic cricket.

# In 7 innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Subham scored 221 runs at an average of 73 and strike rate of 187.

# He has the highest score of 62*(41) runs in the recently finished SMAT 2023

#The 29-year old adds value to a T20 squad as he bats at a demanding lower order role and can add value in a difficult role. He has also been in good form in the recent past.

# Subham Dubey came under the eyes of the IPL scouts with his domestic performance and also attended the trials of the IPL franchises ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. SRH Blocks David Warner on Instagram and X, Australian Cricketer Reveals After Franchise Picks Pat Cummins and Travis Head at IPL 2024 Auction.

Having been signed by Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that grooms domestic cricketers well, Subham Dubey will look to get a few opportunities in the upcoming IPL 2024 season with the idea of performing in a lower middle order role and making his say for the Team India T20I squad in the future.

