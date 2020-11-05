Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 eliminator. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020. SRH led by David Warner defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous game to reach the playoffs. On the other hand, RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli missed out on finishing at the 2nd position after losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report along with rain forecast. SRH vs MI Highlights IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Register 10-Wicket Triumph, Qualify for Playoffs.

SRH registered a thumping victory against Mumbai Indians in their last league game where they chased down the target of 150 runs in 17.1 overs without losing any wicket. Both David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored a half-century each in that game. However, Shahbaz Nadeem for his figure of 2/19 in 4 overs was awarded Man of the Match. RCB after posting a target of 153 runs failed to defend it as DC reached the total in 19 overs and six wickets in hand. Now let us take a look at SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator weather report from Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020, for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator will be around 29 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com when the match begins in the evening. The humidity will increase up to 65 per cent as the day progresses which will give a tough time to bowlers and fielders. There will be intermittent clouds at around 11 pm, however, it shouldn't cause any trouble and play a spoilsport.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi become batsmen friendly as the day progresses as we saw in the last game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on this track where DC chased down the total with ease. With the increase in humidity, the dew factor will come into play later in the evening. Therefore, the team winning the toss should bowl first and look to restrict their opponent in below-par total.

