In match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go one-on-one with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 18, 2023, Thursday. Before the match between Hyderabad and Bangalore gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing more than 10 games. On one hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are knocked out of the tournament after losing to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous fixture and they are currently sitting in the ninth position with eight points in hand after registering four wins and nine losses. Having nothing to play for except their pride, SRH will now be looking to end their campaign on a high note with a win. IPL 2023: ‘Sometimes, You Have to Back Your Skills, Everything Cannot Be Planned’, Says RP Singh After Mohsin Khan’s Heroics Against MI.

Coming to the match between SRH and GT, batting first, Gujarat on back of a wonderful maiden IPL ton from batter Shubman Gill reached a daunting total of 188. Despite a brilliant five-wicket haul from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hyderabad let Gujarat reach a threatening score. When it came down to chasing 189, only batter Heinrich Klaasen (64) rose up to the challenge as SRH got bowled out for 154.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore, are still in the race for the playoffs. Sitting in the fifth spot with 12 points in hand, RCB in their next games will aim for nothing but a win. However, their place in the playoffs also depends on the results of other games. Coming back to RCB’s performances in the previous games, RCB are doing fairly in this year’s IPL, considering their performances and form they have shown earlier. With six win and six losses in hand, qualification in the playoffs looks a little bit out of the hands. Considering the results of other matches, RCB must win in their next game as a loss would ensure elimination from the tournament. Heading into the game against SRH, RCB look formidable and confident, especially after having defeated 2022 IPL finalists Rajasthan Royals in their past clash.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Hyderabad and Bangalore, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Hyderabad and Bangalore is Bangalore. IPL 2023: LSG's Mohsin Khan Dedicates His Performance to His Father Who Was in ICU, Says 'I Played For Him'.

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 game between SRH and RCB. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side are the favourites with 57% winning chance and it is also justified, given their form and performance they have put in earlier this season. The prediction further states that Hyderabad have got 43% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-way affair. It is a one-sided prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a one-way affair. However, there is also possibility that Hyderabad may also pull off a win against Bangalore, provided if Hyderabad put up their best performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).