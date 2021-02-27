Suraj Randiv, who was part of the Sri Lanka squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, has changed his career paths and now works as a bus driver in Melbourne for a French-based company known as Transdev. The former Sri Lankan off-spin bowler had moved to Australia in 2019 and currently along with his day job also plays for a local cricket club. Chris Gayle Returns to West Indies T20I Squad After Nearly Two Years for Series Against Sri Lanka.

Suraj Randiv has represented the Sri Lanka national team taking 46 Test wickets (12 matches), 36 ODI wickets (31 matches) and seven T20I wickets (seven) and has the highest international score of 56. He played his last domestic match for Galle CC in April 2019. Following which Randiv moved Down Under and signed a contract with a Premier Cricket club.

Randiv's New Life in Australia

The 36-year-old despite his day job, has been very much active as a cricketer in local circuit and also helped the national team to prepare for their Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). ‘I was asked by CA to come and bowl against their bowlers and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity,’ Randiv said.

Randiv Helping Australian Team

Kept thinking about how this net bowler has the exact same action as former Sri Lankan office Suraj Randiv and turns out it’s Suraj Randiv himself #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qIz6SrZ79Q — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 23, 2020

Currently, Randiv has been playing cricket for the Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket and takes part in Cricket Australia State Competitions. James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Sarah Elliot are some of the Australian cricketers how have played for this club.

The former Sri Lanka international even played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, winning the title in 20122 where he took six wickets in eight matches. Many Indian fans would remember Randiv because of the deliberate no-ball he bowled against India, when Virender Sehwag was batting on 99.

