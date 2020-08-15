Just after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Chinna Thalla Suresh Raina has also announced his retirement just a few moments later. Raina also took to social media and said that he would want to join MS Dhoni’s footsteps. However, the two will be seen together playing for the IPL 2020 for the Chennai Super Kings. This shattered the fans completely as two of the cricketing stalwarts hung up their boots together on the same day. The netizens posted sad tweets on social media and posted pictures of the two together. Raina made his ODI debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. However, his Test debut came about five years later, in July 2010, against the same opposition. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

The left-hander has scored 5,615 ODI runs and has a batting average of 35.31. Raina is known for his aggressive batting. In his overall ODI career, the former Indian left-hander scored five hundreds and 36 fifties. Needless to say that the fans too are immensely sad as they wanted to see him in action once again donning the Indian colours. For now, let's have a look at the post by Raina and then the tweets below:

#BREAKING : After #Dhoni , @ImRaina announces retirement from International cricket.. Team #India India will miss your services Raina! Thank you! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 15, 2020

Raina donned the Indian colours for the last time in July 2018 against England. He played his last Test against Australia in 2015. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have bid adieu to cricket on the same day. We thank both of them for their contribution and wish them a great life ahead.

