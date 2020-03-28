Suresh Raina Promises to Donate Rs 52 Lakhs, Urges Netizens to Contribute Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amid the pandemic situation create due to coronavirus crisis, the daily waged workers and the lower strata of the society have been hit economically. Many celebrities are coming forward and making their contributions to help the poor and needy. While global football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also made their contributions, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also did his bit. Whereas MS Dhoni had also donated to help the families of daily wage workers. Now, Suresh Raina a while ago also took to social media and has promised to donate Rs 52 lakhs and in the same post has even urged fans to do their bit. Suresh Raina Lights Up MA Chidambaram Stadium With Big Sixes During CSK's Practice Session (Watch Video).

The Chennai Super Kings left-hander also specified that he will donate Rs 31 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Raina also tagged UP CM Yogi Aditynath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post. In the concluding message, he also used the hashtag Stay at home.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Anl Kumble, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and many others urged the netizens to stay at home to avoid the outbreak of the coronavirus. In fact, after looking at the number of people coming out on streets, yesterday Virat Kohli once again put up a video and lashed out at the people who stepped out of their homes in groups. He once again appealed the fans to stay at home and be responsible.