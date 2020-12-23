Suryakumar Yadav has been the talk of the town ever since he has joined the Mumbai Indians since the IPL 2018. Even in this edition of the IPL 2020-21, Surya amassed 480 runs and played a vital role in Mumbai Indians winning the title. Now, ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2020-21, Suryakumar Yadav played a practice game against Yashasvi Jaiswal's Team D. Arjun Tendulkar was playing under Yashasvi Jaiswal’s team and in his penultimate over was bowling to Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians slammed 21 runs in one over and also scored 120 runs from 47 balls. He scored ten fours and nine sixes throughout his innings and got retired hurt. Suryakumar Yadav Birthday Special: 71 vs CSK and Other Top Knocks By Mumbai Indians Batsman in IPL.

Talking about Arjun Tendulkar, he bowled his full quota of overs and scalped one wicket by conceding 33 runs. His overall figures read 4-0-33-1 and in his last over Tendulkar Junior scalped Siddharth Akre's wicket. There has been a lot of buzz about how Suryakumar Yadav has been a deserving candidate for the Indian squad. Recently, former cricketer-turned-expert Aakash Chopra said, "Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are knocking on the doors and considering the number of our players that are getting injured, I feel they might even get to play against England."

Ahead of the tournament, the Mumbai Cricket Association has announced 40 member squad ahead of the matches. Here is the full squad below:

TEAM A: Shreyas Iyer (Capt.), Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Deepak Shetty, Aditya Dhumal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Sagar Mishra, Sufiyan Shaikh, Kunal Thorat, Atharva Pujari, Anjdeep Lad, Minad Manjrekar, Atif Shaikh.

TEAM B: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Hardik Tamore, Tushar Deshpande, Atif Attarwala, Vinayak Bhoir, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Adeeb Usmani, Tanush Kotian, Khizar Dafedar, Siddharth Akre, Mohit Avasthi, Agni Chopra, Aquib Kureshi, Kalpesh Sawant.

TEAM C: Aditya Tare (Capt.), Roystan Dias, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Ankush Jaiswal, Raunaq Sharma, Sairaj Patil, Kevin D’Almieda, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Gurav, Amit Pandey, Rohan Raje, Prashant Solanki, Prayag Bhati.

TEAM D: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Capt.), Sachin Yadav, Gaurish Jadhav, Akash Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Dhrumil Matkar, Aman Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashay Sardesai, Krutik Hanagawadi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Salman Khan, Saksham Jha.

