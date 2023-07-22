Following the tour of West Indies, India will lock horns with Ireland for a three-game T20I series starting on August 18. As India begins to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup, it is reported that a lot of first-team players will be given rest and an inexperienced side would be touring Ireland for the T20I series. As per several reports, Hardik Pandya, who was leading the Indian T20I squad since the 2022 T20 World Cup, will also be given rest for the series. The team has most likely found its new captain for Ireland T20I series. Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill Likely To Be Rested; Team India Reportedly to Have A New Captain During IND vs IRE T20I Series 2023.

As per a report by the Times of India (TOI), World’s number one T20I batsman, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the Indian T20I side for the series against Ireland. The aggressive batsman had earlier been India’s vice-captain after the 2022 T20 World Cup, serving as deputy to skipper Hardik Pandya.

Moreover, the right-handed batsman had previously led the Mumbai Indians side for a few matches in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who rested himself following an injury. This year we could see the World’s no 1 T20I batsman making debut as a captain for India.

As per a report by the PTI, Hardik Pandya will be given rest for the Ireland in order to tackle his workload, since he will be part of India’s first-team for the Asia Cup and 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Besides Pandya, India batsman, Shubman Gill is also likely to be rested.

