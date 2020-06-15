Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)

Cricket Dhairya Ingle| Jun 15, 2020 09:00 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)
Sushant SIngh Rajput and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s early death has left a void in our film industry which can never be filled again. His fans and family members are still aghast about how the late actor will not be seen on the silver screen again. Out of all the roles he played, his acting in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is remembered the most. In fact for prepping up for the role, he was constantly in touch with the captain of the Indian cricket team for bringing out the best version of himself on the screen. In fact, the two have had the best memories together and fortunately, due to social media,  we can relive all those pictures. The snaps with MS Dhoni and Ziva will leave you well- up. Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor.

These pictures were mostly taken during the promotions of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Surely these moments will be etched in our minds for years to come.

Another one

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sushanth's demise has left MSDhoni very morose" - Dhoni's Manager 💔🥺

A post shared by M S Dhoni 🔵 (@m.s_dhoni.7) on

Warm Hugs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

क्या वजह थी..... जो वो हमें यूं छोड़ चला गया,🥺 . वही तो कहता था जिदंगी जिदंगी है और खुद अपनी जिदंगी को यूं मिटा गया।😕 . हमें अपने हर किरदार से जीना सिखाया, और खुद जिदंगी को अलविदा कह गया, क्या वजह थी जो वो हमें यूं छोड़ चला गया।😞 . हमें हर संघर्ष को पार करना सिखाया, और खुद जिदंगी के संघर्ष से हार गया, ना जाने क्यूं हमें वो यूँ ही छोड़ चला गया।💔🥺 . . #RipSushantSinghRajput

A post shared by M S Dhoni 🔵 (@m.s_dhoni.7) on

With Ziva

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#SushantSinghRajput with #MSDhoni and daughter #zivadhoni is all love 😍❤️ #ripsushantsinghrajput #movies #mumbai #india #rip

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his house yesterday as he committed suicide due to depression. He was cremated in Mumbai today and cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson and many others condoled his death. In fact, MS Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey also said that the former Indian captain was shocked and shattered knowing about his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

