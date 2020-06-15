Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s early death has left a void in our film industry which can never be filled again. His fans and family members are still aghast about how the late actor will not be seen on the silver screen again. Out of all the roles he played, his acting in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is remembered the most. In fact for prepping up for the role, he was constantly in touch with the captain of the Indian cricket team for bringing out the best version of himself on the screen. In fact, the two have had the best memories together and fortunately, due to social media, we can relive all those pictures. The snaps with MS Dhoni and Ziva will leave you well- up. Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor.

These pictures were mostly taken during the promotions of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Surely these moments will be etched in our minds for years to come.

Another one

Warm Hugs

With Ziva

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his house yesterday as he committed suicide due to depression. He was cremated in Mumbai today and cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson and many others condoled his death. In fact, MS Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey also said that the former Indian captain was shocked and shattered knowing about his death.

