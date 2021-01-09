Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be the 12th edition of the prestigious domestic T20 competition in India and is scheduled to take place from January 20 to 31. The tournament will mark the resumption of domestic cricket in the country for the first time in nine months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we bring you Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live streaming details, venues, squads and everything you need to know. Sreesanth Thanks Fans After Receiving Kerala Cap for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

A total of 38 teams are divided into six different groups. Groups A to E will have six teams, while the Plate Group will have eight teams. The winners from each group will progress to the quarter-finals, along with the two teams with the most points from Groups A to E. The competition will be played across six cities with each match played in a bio-secure environment. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Rahul Tripathi to Lead Maharashtra; Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad in Squad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Dates and Venues

The 12th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be played from January 10 to 31. The 38-team event will be played across Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu in the group-stage format before Ahmedabad plays host to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Live Streaming Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2020-21 in India and are have made multiple arrangements to telecast the competition on its various channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star Network, will live stream the tournament. Meanwhile, Jio users can also catch the live action on Jio TV.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 Teams and Groups

Group A: Punjab, Karnataka, J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Railways Tripura.

Group B: Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Assam.

Group C: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda.

Group D: Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Services, Vidarbha.

Group E: Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Mumbai, Puducherry.

Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim.

