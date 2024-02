Bangladesh veteran Tamim Iqbal has been excluded from Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) central contract list amid uncertainties surrounding his international career. Having retired briefly from international cricket back in July 2023, only to be persuaded back by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and declared himself available for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Following a fallout with Shakib Al Hasan during the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2023, Tamim resigned as the team's captain. He also did not play in Bangladesh's post-World Cup home and away series against New Zealand; instead, he made his comeback in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2024. Najmul Hossain Shanto Named Captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team in All Three Formats.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shifted to a new generation of cricketers with Shoriful Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the latter now also serving as captain, secured all-format contracts. However, right-arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who held an all-format contract up until now, gets only a white-ball format deal.

Among the notable absentees from the central contracts list were Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain. On the other hand, promising youngsters like Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are the new entrants for 2024 central contract. The BCB has approved the 1st Class Cricketers Salary Contract for 2024 with 85 players receiving contracts.

2024 Bangladesh central contracts:

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan.

