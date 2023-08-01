India lost the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against West Indies and the series is now levelled as we enter the 3rd and final ODI at Tarouba in Trinidad. West Indies have not qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but they have competed in the series so far. The spinners Gudakesh Motie and Yannick Cariah have successfully troubled the Indian batters alongside the spicy pace trio of Jaydon Seales, Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph. Batting hasn't been the strongest suit for West Indies and they are heavily relied on captain Shai Hope who played a key role in winning the 2nd ODI alongside youngster Keacy Carty. India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second match and they didn't bat in the top five in the first ODI. The team management has faced heavy criticism for trying out batters at different spots so close to the World Cup and they will have to make a choice at hand going into the decider. ‘This Is Only Series Before Asia Cup, World Cup..’ Ravindra Jadeja Defends Team India’s Experimentation Ahead of 3rd ODI vs West Indies.

Ishan Kishan has been the only consistent batter for India in this series. He has back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games and has provided reliability at the top of the order. Shubman Gill has had a poor tour so far and desperately needs to finish the series strongly. Suryakumar Yadav now has a long list of failures beside his name and need to prove himself quickly. The bowling has also not been the most probing with Umran Malik failing to make any impact. India will need more contributions from their key players to win and seal the series in their favour. Although the series can only be decided if there is no rain during the 3rd ODI and we can get some action.

Unfortunately for the fans, like how things has been throughout the tour, there is pretty heavy chances of rainfall during the period of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Tarouba on August 1. The weather forecast for the day shows 73% of precipitation chances during the second and third hours of the match although the weather will seemingly clear out later in the day. As per the predictions, we should expect some heavy showers during the game but if ground staffs can make it possible, we might have a shortened game.