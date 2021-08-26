Team India had a mixed outing on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as Bhavina Patel was victorious in her match while Sonal Patel was unable to follow suit. However, several Indian athletes will be on show on Day 3 as the archery and athletics team begin their campaign at the Paralympics games. Meanwhile, we bring you Team India’s schedule for August 27, 2021 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Day 2 Updates.

TC Tek Chand will be aiming to bring home India’s first medal at the Paralympic Games as he features in the Men’s Shot Put F55 final. Meanwhile, SN Jadhav will compete in Men’s 200m Medley along with Men’s and Women’s archery contingent featuring in the ranking rounds of different events. Bhavina Patel will also be in action in the round of 16 of table tennis.

India’s Schedule At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics For August 27

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 27, 2021 05:30 AM Archery Women’s Individual Compound J Jyoti August 27, 2021 06:38 AM Swimming Men’s 200m Medley SM7 SN Jadhav August 27, 2021 07:30 AM Table Tennis Women’s Individual Round of 16 Bhavina Patel August 27, 2021 10:30 AM Archery Men’s Individual Recurve Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara August 27, 2021 10:30 AM Archery Mixed Team Compound Team India August 27, 2021 10:30 AM Archery Men’s Compound Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami August 27, 2021 03:30 PM Athletics Shot Put Final TC Tek Chand

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport. Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

