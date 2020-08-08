Nike’s contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to expire soon, and the Indian cricket board is looking for now partner for kit sponsorship. The new kit sponsor will not only kit have the sponsorship rights but will be the official merchandising partner of the ‘Men in Blue’ as well, just like the Nike has been in the past. The new kit sponsor also means that Indian cricket team will have a new jersey when they take the field next time. IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship: Eyes on Amazon & Unacademy, Jio the Dark Horse.

As per a Times of India report, Puma and Adidas could join the bidding race for the new kit sponsorship of Indian cricket team. Reportedly, BCCI has reduced the minimum base price by 30% to 61 lakh per game from the previous 88 lakh per game during Nike’s deal.

Interestingly, Puma is indirectly associated with Indian cricket as captain Virat Kohli is their brand ambassador. Puma, apart from it, were associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. T20 World Cup: India to Host 2021 Edition while Australia Gets Rescheduled 2022 WC; Women's World Cup Postponed By a Year.

“I can confirm you that Puma has bought the ITT (Invitation to Tender) document worth Rs 1 lakh. While buying bid document doesn’t mean one is bidding, Puma has shown genuine interest in submitting a bid,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

