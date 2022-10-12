Sri Lanka is one of the eight teams who have not qualified directly for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Consequently, the Islanders will commence this year's T20I World Cup campaign with a series of matches in the qualifier round. Ironically, Sri Lanka clinched the 2022 Asia Cup title in September by defeating the sides like Pakistan, India and Afghanistan, who are already confirmed in the Super 12 stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Asia Cup success might have infused self-belief in the Sri Lankan camp but also raised the expectations from the team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Sri Lanka will join Namibia, Netherlands and UAE in Group A for First Round. The Islanders will play their first match against Namibia on October 16 at Kardinia Park in Geelong. On October 18, Sri Lanka will then take on UAE, followed by the Netherlands on October 20 at the same venue. The top two ranked teams from the group will qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue October 16, 09:30 am Sri Lanka vs Namibia Kardinia Park, Geelong October 18, 01:30 pm Sri Lanka vs UAE Kardinia Park, Geelong October, 20, 09:30 am Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Kardinia Park, Geelong

Days after the glorious victory in the 2022 Asia Cup T20I final, Sri Lanka announced their 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2022 Australia. Many players who were part of the Asia Cup squad have been included. Dasun Shanaka, who had an impressive outing as a captain of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022, will lead the side in the marquee event. Despite injury concerns, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara are part of the Sri Lankan squad, and their participation will be conditional on their fitness. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis, who are vital cogs in the Sri Lankan team, along with left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka, are part of the squad. Senior middle order batter Dinesh Chandimal has been included among the standby players alongside Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando. Mahela Jayawardene Compares Wanindu Hasaranga to Lasith Malinga, Says ‘He Has Become a Leader Who All Young Guys Look Up To’

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Reserve Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

