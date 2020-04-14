This Day, That Year: When Chennai Super Kings Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a Nail-Biter in IPL 2019

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: IANS)

Dark clouds might be looming over the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, however, we can look back at some of the nail-biting matches which were played in the previous editions of the mega-tournament. In this article, we will revisit the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in 2019 which went right down to the wire but saw MS Dhoni and Co coming on top in the last over. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?

After winning the toss at the Eden Gardens, CSK invited the home side to bat first. Despite the early fall of opener Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn didn't loose focus and brilliantly attacked the bowlers. The dasher made 82 runs and set a great base for the batsmen to come. However, CSK bowlers made an impeccable comeback in the end overs and took wickets in a cluster. Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers by taking four wickets. As a result, the Dinesh Karthik-led side could only post 161/8 despite getting a good start.

In reply, the Men in Yellow lost Shane Watson in the fourth over and Faf du Plessis (24) fell soon after. However, veteran Suresh Raina rose to the occasion and rescued his side from early blows. The southpaw built up significant partnerships first with Kedar Jadhav and then with skipper MS Dhoni to keep his team in the hunt.

In reply, the Men in Yellow lost Shane Watson in the fourth over and Faf du Plessis (24) fell soon after. However, veteran Suresh Raina (52*) rose to the occasion and rescued his side from early blows. The southpaw built up significant partnerships first with Kedar Jadhav and then with skipper MS Dhoni to keep his team in the hunt.

At last, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his prowess with the willow and rained boundaries. His cameo of 31 runs off 17 balls guided CSK to a five-wicket triumph with two deliveries to spare. Tahir was adjudged Man of the Match due to his match-winning spell.