This Day, That Year: When Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph & Kieron Pollard Tamed Kane Williamson & Men During SRH VS MI (Watch Video)

Alzarri Joseph (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the on-going menace of coronavirus, all the live-action for sports has been away from the radar. The IPL 2020 which was about to happen on March 29, 2020, had been postponed to April 15, 2020. With the 21-day lockdown in the country, the fate of IPL 13 hangs in as the final call would be taken post the lockdown. Now, during these times, we bring you the exciting games of the previous years and in this section of This Day, That Year we have a look at the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians where Alzarri Joseph and Kieron Pollard tamed Kane Williamson and men. Now let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both parties. SRH vs MI Highlights IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph Registers Best Figures in Indian Premier League History As Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI was hosted in the backyard of the Orange Army where the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI lost the openers quite early and even the middle order didn’t do much. It was Kieron Pollard’s 46 which led the visitors to a total of 136 runs. Going by the total, victory looked like a cakewalk for the Orange Army but the hosts were yet to have a glimpse of Alzarri Joseph. The Caribbean pacer ripped the batting line up of the hosts and snapped six wickets. You can watch the video highlights of the exciting match here.

He conceded only 12 runs from his quota of 3.4 overs and even bowled a maiden. With this, the hosts got bundled out on a paltry total of 96 runs and Mumbai Indians won the low-scoring game by 40 runs.