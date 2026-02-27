Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 27

Cricket fans have a significant fixture to look forward to today, Friday, 27 February, as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage continues in Sri Lanka. The sole World Cup match scheduled for today features a vital Group 2 clash between England and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (February 27)

Detail Information Fixture England vs New Zealand Competition Stage Super 8 (Group 2), ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Friday, 27 February 2026 Start Time 19:00 Local Time (SLST/IST) Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka Status England Qualified; New Zealand seeking qualification

England vs New Zealand In Colombo (Evening)

The context of today's match varies greatly for the two competing sides. England enter the contest with their semi-final progression already confirmed, having secured consecutive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their earlier Super 8 fixtures.

For New Zealand, however, the stakes remain incredibly high. The Black Caps currently sit on three points following a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka and a washed-out match against Pakistan. A victory today will guarantee their progression to the final four. Even in the event of a defeat, New Zealand could still qualify on net run rate, depending on the result of tomorrow's match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).