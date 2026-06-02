Today's Cricket Matches Live: Pakistan vs Australia ODI, England Women vs India Women T20I on June 2

Cricket action intensifies this Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with two significant international clashes set to captivate fans globally. In a men's ODI series that has already seen a thrilling opener, Pakistan will aim to seal the series against Australia. Meanwhile, the women's game features a compelling T20I series decider between England Women and India Women. Pakistan vs Australia Head-to-Head Ahead of 2nd ODI 2026.

Pakistan vs Australia: 2nd ODI, Series on the Line

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is the battleground for the second One Day International between Pakistan and Australia. The hosts, Pakistan, hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a convincing five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on May 30.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT). Australian viewers can tune in at 9:30 PM AEST, while fans in India can watch from 5:00 PM IST.

Pakistan's triumph in the opening encounter was spearheaded by a stellar all-round performance. Debutant Arafat Minhas, 21, shone with a five-wicket haul (5-32), becoming the first Pakistan bowler to achieve this feat on ODI debut. Veteran batter Babar Azam contributed a composed 69 runs off 94 balls, while wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori notched his maiden ODI half-century with 65 runs off 92 balls. Under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan will be eager to secure the series on home soil.

Conversely, the Josh Inglis-led Australian side will be desperate to level the series and force a decider. They struggled to forge meaningful partnerships in the first ODI, with Matt Renshaw's 61 runs being a standout effort in an otherwise challenging batting display that saw Australia dismissed for 200 in 44.1 overs. Australia's squad for this series features several new faces, with key fast bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood rested due to a packed Test schedule. Mitch Marsh is also absent due to an ankle injury sustained in the IPL.

England Women vs India Women: T20I Series Decider

The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host the thrilling third and final Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women. The series is finely poised at 1-1, setting the stage for a compelling decider.

The match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM British Summer Time (BST).

England Women, led by Charlie Dean in the absence of an injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, bounced back strongly in the second T20I in Bristol on May 30. They posted a total of 168/5, thanks to a blistering 39 runs off just 13 balls from Freya Kemp, who also picked up two crucial wickets. Charlie Dean also contributed with two wickets, restricting India to 142/9 and securing a 26-run victory.

India Women had claimed the first T20I by 38 runs in Chelmsford on May 28, with Jemimah Rodrigues (69 runs) and Yastika Bhatia (54 runs) starring with the bat. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to guide her team to a series victory ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which England is hosting from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).