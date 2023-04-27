Things are moving fast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. While some teams are closing in on the playoff berth, others are far behind but still in the race. With half the tournament over, teams are now wary of dropping two important points. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, RCB vs KKR highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 27

Two top teams, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, take on each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The RR vs CSK is the 37th match of IPL 2023 and takes place at 07:30 pm.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders finally found a victory after four consecutive defeats as the Nitish Rana-led side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 36 of IPL 2023. Set a mammoth target of 201 runs, RCB could manage 179/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Virat Kohli’s half-century. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy scalped three wickets. Washington Sundar Ruled Out of IPL 2023 With Hamstring Injury, Confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders are now placed in the seventh spot with six points. RCB, on the other hand, are placed in fifth spot. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans continue to occupy the top two places.

