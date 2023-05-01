We have already crossed the halfway stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The league table is looking very well contested and every team still has a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Teams will be wary of dropping points at this stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, read more to find out today's IPL schedule and highlights of the CSK vs PBKS and MI vs RR matches. You can also take a look at the updated points table and team standings of IPL 2023. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler To Complete 300 T20 Wickets; Achieves Feat During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Today's IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 1

After a blockbuster weekend, one IPL 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 1. In the only match of the day, Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shri Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

Punjab Kings registered a four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK posted a big total of 200 with Devon Conway scoring yet another half-century. In reply, Punjab managed to chase this total at the final delivery of the match.

MI vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights

Mumbai Indians came back to the winning ways after defeating Rajasthan Royals by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring an unbeaten 124, RR put up a massive total of 212. While chasing this target, Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century and Tim David played a match-winning knock. MI vs RR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David Steal the Show but Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Hearts in Historic 1000th IPL Match.

IPL 2023 Points Table

With this victory, Mumbai Indians are currently in the 7th position in the table. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings jumped up to 5th place. Gujarat Titans are still at the top of the table. While Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place.

