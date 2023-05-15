We are now into the penultimate week of the Indian Premier League (IPL). No team is yet to book their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs while only Delhi Capitals have been eliminated. Teams will be wary of dropping points at this stage. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, KKR vs RR and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. ‘If I Had Bowled, RR Would Have Been 40 All Out’ Says Virat Kohli in RCB’s Post Game Dressing Room Reactions Video.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 15

Defending champions Gujarat Titans meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 match 62. GT need a win to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs and seal their place for Qualifier 1. The GT vs SRH takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 07:30 pm.

RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights

Rajasthan Royals faced a humiliating defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a chase of 172, RR were bundled out for just 59 runs. The defeat dented RR’s chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders stunned Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 match 61. The win keeps KKR in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs. KKR chased down 145 in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Maintaining Slow-over Rate, Watch KKR Captain Involve in Heated Argument With Umpire During IPL 2023 Match Against CSK.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Despite the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings stay at second place while the former moved to seventh place. RCB, on the other hand, following a fine win over Rajasthan Royals jump to the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

