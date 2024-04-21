The LSG opening duo of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock scripted history as they paved the way for Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis to seal an 8-wicket win against CSK at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their 134-run stand was the third-highest opening partnership against CSK. The highest opening stand against CSK was scripted by Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson, who featured for Rajasthan Royals in 2015. Here is a look at the highest opening stand against CSK. KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Other Wicketkeepers With Top Five Most 50-Plus Scores in Indian Premier League History.

Ajinkya Rahane & Shane Watson (RR), Ahmedabad, 2015

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Adityaraj1920)

Rahane and Watson were flying high in Ahmedabad while chasing 157. The duo stitched up a 144-run stand, which is the highest opening partnership against CSK in the history of the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw (DC), Mumbai, 2021

Prithvi Shaw (Image: @CricCrazyJohns/Twitter)

The left-hand right hand batting duo raised the stakes with their sensational 138-run opening partnership against CSK. In the second match of the season, DC rode high on the performance of the opening duo and chased down 189 with more than an over to spare.

KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock (LSG), Lucknow, 2024

LSG captain KL Rahul (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

The duo pulled out some exceptional shots from their arsenal and forged a 134-run stand, which helped LSG chase down 177 comfortably.

Graeme Smith & Swapnil Asnodkar (RR), Chennai, 2008

Graeme Smith (Photo: Twitter/@CaribCricket)

Once again, a Royals duo features in the list. Smith and Swapnil brought up a 127-run partnership while batting first and powered RR to a herculean total of 211/5. In reply, CSK failed to chase the target and RR won by 10 runs.

Quinton de Kock & Ishan Kishan (MI), Sharjah, 2020

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

The South African batter, de Kock, makes the list for the second time but this time with MI. Along with Ishan Kishan, the left-handed duo singlehandedly chased down CSK's 115 in 12.2 overs with some exceptional stroke play.