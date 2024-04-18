The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League has been an action-packed event so far as daily batsmen have been seen ruling the game and creating new records. SunRisers Hyderabad broke their record of the highest in the history of the tournament twice, whereas the record for most sixes during an innings was also broken on two occasions. However, something opposite happened during the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match wherein Gujarat Titans were wrapped for a score of a mere 89 runs while batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Gujarat Titans By Six Wickets in IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals were able to win the match easily by six wickets and achieved their third win of the tournament. The Gujarat Titans batsmen put up a flop show against DC. Batsmen such as skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and many other batters failed to leave an impact and were dismissed for low scores. A look at the top low scores in the history of Indian Premier League: GT vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Shambolic Batting Performance From Gujarat Titans Helps Delhi Capitals Bag Dominant Victory

#Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017

#Rajasthan Royals: 58 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2009

#Rajasthan Royals: 59 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023

#Delhi Daredevils: 66 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017

#Delhi Daredevils: 67 against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017

Gujarat Titans' score of 89 runs is not in the top ten list and the team would be hoping to bounce back in the tournament and display a decent batting performance further.

