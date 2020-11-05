Mumbai Indians bowlers are on fire as they have broken the Delhi Capitals quite mercilessly in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were the ones who scalped early wickets and rattled the batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals. Within the first two overs, Delhi Capitals scoreboard read 0/3. Prithvi Shaw was the first one to make way to the pavilion on a golden duck and then Ajinkya Rahane and the last one was Shikhar Dhawan. All the three batsmen were on zero and as they made way to the pavilion. Trent Boult scalped a couple of wickets and Bumrah joined the party by chipping in with a wicket. Most Ducks in IPL: Rohit Sharma Equals Harbhajan Singh & Parthiv Patel's Infamous Record, MI Captain Dismissed for Nought Against DC in Qualifier 1.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first. Suryakumar Yadav was the one who scored a half-century and then it was Ishan Kishan hammered 55 runs from 30 balls. The team scored 200 runs. When it came to the batting line-up of the Delhi Capitals, they were nothing short of a disappointment as they were 0/3. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

#MIvDC Delhi daredevils sai Delhi capital badal gaye Pr wo kismat nahi badli — नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) November 5, 2020

Delhi daredevils 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4AejyxUUed — sanghi de niro (@Vitocorleone70s) November 5, 2020

As of now the team has Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis batting on the score of 0 and 11. The team has also lost their fourth wicket in the form of Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer.

