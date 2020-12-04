Riding on an all-round performance and bit of luck, India thrashed Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 162 in Canberra, Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short gave Australia a brilliant start before Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for the former’s wicket, swinging the pendulum in his side’s favour. Notably, the leg-spinner wasn’t even part of India’s initial playing XI and got a chance to play after Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion injury while batting. The all-rounder’s injury proved to be a blessing in disguise as Chahal took a three-wicket spell. Debutant T Natarajan was another stand out bowler for India as he also took three wickets. As a result, the home team were restricted to 150/7 and lost the game. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Highlights.

Earlier in the day, Australia elected to bowl at the Manuka Oval in Canberra after winning the toss. The decision seemed impeccable at first with veterans like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut cheaply. Opener KL Rahul, however, stood firm at one end and piled up a well-compiled half-century. India were dented further when Rahul and Hardik Pandya were dismissed in quick successions. Just when India looked set to score an under-par total, Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion and scored a brilliant cameo. He scored 44 runs in 23 balls as India powered to 161/7 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted. Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Three Crucial Wickets, Leaves Twitterati Divided Over the New Rule.

Memes In Action!!

Funny Game!!

so chahal started the day being dropped from the XI and is ending it as a man of the match contender...cricket IS a funny game! #AUSvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 4, 2020

Concussion Duo!!

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was Ravindra Jadeja’s concussion substitute, should be the Player of the Match. Got key wickets of Finch, Smith & Wade. Exceptional effort by Jadeja with the bat: his innings of 44*(23) was instrumental in India reaching 161 #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 4, 2020

More Debate!!

🇮🇳IND 1-0 up in the series, Well done Sir Jadeja , first scoring those crucial runs n then getting Chatur Chahal on the park 🤐!! Natrajan was special too !! #indvsausT20 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) December 4, 2020

Memes All Over!!

#indvsausT20 1st T20I: Justin Langer fumes as India replace injured Jadeja with ‘concussion substitute’ Chahal Meanwhile inside indian team: pic.twitter.com/htYuDZizDi — Aarti (@abechalnayrr) December 4, 2020

Natarajan's Dream Debut!!

First Wickets!!

T Natarajan's 1st Wicket: In IPL - Ajinkya Rahane In ODI - Marnus Labuschagne In T20I - Glenn Maxwell #INDvsAUS #Natarajan @Natarajan_91 pic.twitter.com/zYFFrxL80b — Natarajan Fans Club (@NatrajanFanClub) December 4, 2020

With this triumph, India go 1-0 up in the series and will like to seal the three-match series by winning the second T20I. On the other hand, the penultimate game will be a do-or-die match for the Aussies, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. The second T20I takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).