A Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is always something to remember and cherish for a long time and on this occasion, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have ensured that no Indian would forget about this second Test match against England, very soon. The hosts had India completely on the back foot, getting rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma quite early on the final day of the second Test match. Their bowlers had hoped that they would wrap things up pretty easily and England would have a relatively easier total to chase. Jasprit Bumrah Gets Into a Heated Exchange With Jos Buttler During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 (Watch Video)

But in came Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, with other plans. Instead of trying to play out the overs and saving the match, or even playing with caution, the duo straight up went on an attacking mode, hitting boundaries and scoring runs quickly. The duo stitched a very important 77-run stand as India's lead has now extended to 259 runs at lunch. Mohammed Shami has completed an unbeaten half-century (52*) while Jasprit Bumrah has hit 30 important runs so far, Netizens were absolutely delighted with the duo's performance and reacted on Twitter.

See some of the reactions: 

Wasim Jaffer at his best!

'Adore the fighting spirit'

Out of syllabus, indeed!

How the Indian dressing room reacted to this performance:

This one was coming!

Virat Kohli was indeed a very happy captain, with this performance: 

These memes never get old!

Bumrah for Lord's honours' board?

The name is Jasprit Bumrah:

England bowlers are naturally, very unhappy!

A one from 3 idiots!

Whatever be the outcome of this match, Bumrah and Shami have surely given India hope that their tail-enders can indeed be quite handy with the bat-something which would be a very important factor as the Test series progresses.

