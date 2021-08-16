Mohammed Shami (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right) in action on Monday (Photo credit: Twitter)

A Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is always something to remember and cherish for a long time and on this occasion, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have ensured that no Indian would forget about this second Test match against England, very soon. The hosts had India completely on the back foot, getting rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma quite early on the final day of the second Test match. Their bowlers had hoped that they would wrap things up pretty easily and England would have a relatively easier total to chase. Jasprit Bumrah Gets Into a Heated Exchange With Jos Buttler During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 (Watch Video)

But in came Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, with other plans. Instead of trying to play out the overs and saving the match, or even playing with caution, the duo straight up went on an attacking mode, hitting boundaries and scoring runs quickly. The duo stitched a very important 77-run stand as India's lead has now extended to 259 runs at lunch. Mohammed Shami has completed an unbeaten half-century (52*) while Jasprit Bumrah has hit 30 important runs so far, Netizens were absolutely delighted with the duo's performance and reacted on Twitter.

See some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer at his best!

England batsmen watching their bowlers rile Bumrah up: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z7htJgIXI4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021

'Adore the fighting spirit'

Simply adore the fighting spirit of this Indian team. Whether it was Rohit and Rahul on the first day…Pujara and Rahane on Day-4 or Shami and Bumrah right now. Incredible. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2021

Out of syllabus, indeed!

England prepared for Rishabh Pant, but Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah came out of the syllabus. Great effort by the bowlers to score valuable runs.#INDvENG #ENGvIND — Fagun (@fagun07) August 16, 2021

How the Indian dressing room reacted to this performance:

Things are heating up in the middle as words were exchanged between Jasprit Bumrah & the English team.#Bumrah #Anderson pic.twitter.com/SAlE68BFVh — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 16, 2021

This one was coming!

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohmmad Shami going to dressing room on Day 5 Lunch at Lord's. pic.twitter.com/qFhKjTWzGi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2021

Virat Kohli was indeed a very happy captain, with this performance:

Captain Virat Kohli is very when Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah completed 50 runs partnership. pic.twitter.com/O7IsQroHSA — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

These memes never get old!

After Seeing The Batting Of Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Shami.. Joe Root Virat Kohli Rn - #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/XrCxrn3Aq2 — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) August 16, 2021

Bumrah for Lord's honours' board?

Jasprit bumrah's defence, straight drive, cover drive and the art of leaving the ball after it passed him. BUMRAH FOR HONOURS BOARD — Div (@div_yumm) August 16, 2021

The name is Jasprit Bumrah:

Waiting for the ball. Leaning in. Playing it right below his eyes. In the V. Ain't talking about India top 4, but Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/nT4xb7LqPN — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) August 16, 2021

England bowlers are naturally, very unhappy!

After Seeing The Batting Of Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammad Shami.. England Bowlers Rn - pic.twitter.com/I2kDAlVeC1 — sʜɪᴠᴜ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) August 16, 2021

A one from 3 idiots!

#INDvENG #ENGvIND Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammad Shami to Indian batsmen after this batting masterclass: pic.twitter.com/tNN1RDJGp3 — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 16, 2021

Whatever be the outcome of this match, Bumrah and Shami have surely given India hope that their tail-enders can indeed be quite handy with the bat-something which would be a very important factor as the Test series progresses.

