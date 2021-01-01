Indian speedster Umesh Yadav became a father for the first time as he welcomed a baby girl. The pacer made the revelation through an Instagram post, and the comment section got flooded with congratulatory messages. As Yadav is the part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Test series against Australia, he couldn't attend his first baby's birth. However, he is all but likely to get ruled out of the remaining two Test matches due to a calf injury. Hence, Yadav might well fly back home before the conclusion of Test series. Umesh Yadav to Miss Third Test.

"It's a girl," wrote the pacer on the picture-sharing website. For the unversed, Yadav tied knots with Tanya Wadhwa in May 2013. Umesh are Tanya are indeed one of the most-loved couples in the cricket world as their social media pages are flooded with adorable pictures with each other. Recently, the duo welcomed their first child, and the pacer is nothing but ecstatic. Have a look at how he broke the major news.

Congratulations to @y_umesh on the birth of a baby girl today. We also wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon on the field 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/utpMVM6wUI — BCCI (@BCCI) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Umesh sustained the calf injury during the second Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He left the field between his fifth over in Australia's second innings and didn't return. He's set to miss the remaining two Test matches, and the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan are in line to replace him in the playing XI. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

