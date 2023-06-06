After winning the first match of three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, West Indies will be looking to go 2-0 up in the series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). West Indies won the opening ODI by seven wickets. Both the teams will take part in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 and thus this series serves as ideal preparation for it. Meanwhile, for UAE vs WI live streaming online and live tv telecast, you can scroll down. Daren Sammy Appointed Head Coach of West Indies ODI and T20I Teams; Andre Coley Handed Charge of Test Side.

UAE batting first scored 202 runs in 47.1 overs as Keemo Paul picked 3/34. West Indies in response chased down the total in 35.2 overs with Brandon King smashing a run-a-ball 112. Windies once again start favourite and are expected to seal the three-game series with this fixture.

When Is UAE vs WI 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with West Indies in the second ODI on June 06, Tuesday. The UAE vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 match starts at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs WI 2nd ODI 2023?

The UAE vs WI ODI series will be broadcast in India by Star Sports Network. The UAE vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 3 channels in India.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of UAE vs WI 2nd ODI 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the UAE vs WI 2nd ODI match on the UAE vs WI live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online.

