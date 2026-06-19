Unverified News on Rohit Sharma Retirement Goes Viral; No Official Confirmation By BCCI on His Last ODI

Social media platforms are abuzz with unverified reports claiming that India's veteran opener, Rohit Sharma, is set to announce his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan. The rumours specifically point to the third ODI on June 20, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, as his final international appearance. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained silence on the matter, providing no official confirmation to these widely circulating speculations. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026.

Rohit Sharma Retirement News Goes Viral

🚨🚨BIG BREAKING 1. Rohit Sharma is going to play his last International match of his career tomorrow. 2. BCCI has officially conveyed the message to Rohit Sharma that he won't be part of the 2027 ODI WC. 3. After the 3rd ODI against Afganisthan, Rohit Sharma will announce his… pic.twitter.com/72dmX1tJwM — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) June 19, 2026

No Official Word from BCCI

Despite the rampant online chatter, there has been no official communication from either Rohit Sharma himself or the BCCI regarding his retirement from the 50-over format. This lack of official word stands in stark contrast to his previous announcements. Rohit Sharma, aged 39, famously retired from Twenty20 Internationals after leading India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024. Subsequently, in May 2025, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, explicitly stating at the time that he would continue to represent India in ODIs. Furthermore, after India's triumph in the Champions Trophy in March 2025, Rohit categorically dismissed retirement rumours for the ODI format, asserting, "I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no more rumors are spread going forward".

Future Under Scrutiny Amidst Rising Talent

The current wave of speculation appears to stem from ongoing discussions regarding Rohit Sharma's long-term future in the ODI setup, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, recently confirmed that the team management intends to give young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal an extended run in the ODI side, a move that could significantly impact Rohit's position at the top of the order. With Shubman Gill captaining the ODI side and Virat Kohli expected to return to the No. 3 spot post-injury, competition for opening slots has intensified.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has addressed the intense speculation surrounding the inclusion of senior players like Rohit and Virat Kohli in India's 2027 World Cup plans, stating that such strategic discussions remain internal and are not meant for public consumption. Virat Kohli Likely to Make India Return for IND vs ENG 2026 ODIs Against England: Report.

Rohit Sharma's Recent Form (ODI)

Tournament Matches Runs Average Afghanistan ODIs 2 64 32.00

In the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma has registered scores of 16 and 48 in the first two matches. This dip in form, coupled with his age and the emergence of promising young talents like Ishan Kishan, who recently smashed an explosive century against Afghanistan in Lucknow, has fuelled debate over his continued presence in the ODI squad.

Upcoming Match Details

The match at the centre of these swirling retirement rumours, the third ODI between India and Afghanistan, is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai, India. The match is set to commence at 1:30 PM IST.

As of today, June 19, 2026, the cricketing world awaits any official word regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future. Until such time, the reports remain unverified, adding another layer of intrigue to the final match of the India-Afghanistan ODI series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).